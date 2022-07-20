Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $151.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $3.9382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

