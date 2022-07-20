MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.