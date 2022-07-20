MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

