FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$1.50 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at C$167.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$145.76 and a 52-week high of C$256.01.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$209.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

