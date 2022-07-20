Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $6,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,185,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,676,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,150 shares of company stock worth $80,503,559. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

