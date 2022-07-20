Truist Financial Corp Buys 18,243 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

