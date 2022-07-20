Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

