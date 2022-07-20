Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Ranpak worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PACK opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $515.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.59. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

