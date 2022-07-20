Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,241 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,434,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.