Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,375 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.16) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($83.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($64.85) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($101.61) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($63.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($95.88).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

