Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($135.35) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($151.52) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($141.41) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday.

Safran Stock Down 0.1 %

Safran stock opened at €104.22 ($105.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.98. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($67.85) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($93.29).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

