Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.38) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.44) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of ALO stock opened at €24.14 ($24.38) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($25.91) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($37.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.56.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

