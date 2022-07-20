Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of XENE opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.