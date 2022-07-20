Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 3.32.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

