FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

