Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Vectrus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $388.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Vectrus

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $456.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vectrus news, Director Mary L. Howell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vectrus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 46.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after acquiring an additional 445,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Stories

