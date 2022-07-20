First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNWB. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.