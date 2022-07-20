Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

CHUY stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $404.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

