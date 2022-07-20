Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sesen Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

See Also

