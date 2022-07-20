Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Sesen Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.