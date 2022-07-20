Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

NYSE ESBA opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.