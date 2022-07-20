Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

