Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

