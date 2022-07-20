Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.