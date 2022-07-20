Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MWA. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 495.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

