Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.40, but opened at 4.60. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 4.62, with a volume of 1,280 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

