Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.79. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Wallbox Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

About Wallbox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

