Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Trading Up 1.0 %

Yunji stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.80. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

