Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 42.7%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 349,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.