Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 42.7%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
