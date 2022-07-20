Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Declines By 30.2%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock worth $3,587,497. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

