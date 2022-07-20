Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $124.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

