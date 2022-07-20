Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Autoneum from CHF 175 to CHF 110 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Featured Stories

