Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Atlantic Securities Analysts

Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $77.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,199 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,643 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.