Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

