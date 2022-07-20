Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given a $45.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.29. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

