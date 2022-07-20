Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

