Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Decreases By 22.6%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 996,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

