TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $43.98.
Institutional Trading of TeraWulf
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraWulf (WULF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.