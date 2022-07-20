TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

