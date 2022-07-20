Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Declines By 22.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.50.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.