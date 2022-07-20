Oppenheimer Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $365.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $419.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.07 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Shares of DE stock opened at $311.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.86 and a 200-day moving average of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

