Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

