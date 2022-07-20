PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.67% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

