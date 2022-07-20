United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $6.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.86. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,447,000 after buying an additional 83,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $27,961,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

