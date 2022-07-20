Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.46. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $218,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,157.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $218,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,157.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

