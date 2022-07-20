8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
8X8 Stock Performance
EGHT opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $573.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
