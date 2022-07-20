Morgan Stanley Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $394.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the company’s previous close.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $323.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.98 and a 200 day moving average of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.