Morgan Stanley Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $394.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the company’s previous close.
MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $323.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.98 and a 200 day moving average of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
