NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 37.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.