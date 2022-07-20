Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

