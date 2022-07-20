Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Scholastic Trading Up 2.8 %
SCHL opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

