Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic Trading Up 2.8 %

SCHL opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Scholastic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scholastic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.