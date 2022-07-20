Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,881 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.