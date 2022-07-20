Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.23.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

