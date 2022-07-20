Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.15.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.