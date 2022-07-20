Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $85,842,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $119,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.